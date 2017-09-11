South Africa: Kidnapped Chinese Businessman Released and Three Arrested

Henri van Breda's murder trial is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday with the testimony of a… Read more »

After a Chinese businessman was reportedly kidnapped and a ransom demanded, police followed up on leads and arrested three suspects later today. It is alleged that on Saturday 09 September 2017 the businessman was kidnapped in Monte Vista. A ransom of R1 million was demanded for his release. The alleged kidnappers settled for R100 000 after negotiations with the family which was subsequently paid. Shortly after his release, police pounced on the suspects aged 31, 33 and 40 in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein. Some of the ransom money was recovered and a vehicle used in the incident seized. The police investigation continues and more arrests are imminent. The businessman was taken to hospital for medical examination. Meanwhile trauma counselling was offered to him and the family.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.