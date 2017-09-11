Zimbabwe: An Open Letter to Grace Mugabe - Hear the Call of Your 'Children'

analysis

It is time you and your husband let go of the grip you have on Zimbabwe and allow the country to rise up and flourish again. By GERALD DZAWO.

First Lady,

On 6 September 2017, I listened with horror to a nine-year-old girl telling her story of how she and others her age are selling their bodies for sexual favours in order to survive. It pains me to think that this is happening in our country - a country once held in high esteem by many around the world but one that has been reduced to 90% unemployment and child prostitution.

We are a country that was known as the breadbasket of Africa but is now known for the mass flight from it. Many people ask the question, why this is like this - how did it get to this point?

My answer is that it is because of the seemingly unquenchable greed that is rampant in Zanu-PF and might I say that is evident in your family too.

I am writing this letter to you in an attempt to appeal to you as a child would to his mother, hoping that you would hear the cry of "your" people....