South Africa: North West On Village, Township and Small Dorpies Development

press release

Premier Mahumapelo says part of the provincial strategy to deal with the high percentage of unemployment among the youth of Bokone Bophirima Province is to refocus the existing Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) from being mainly about cleaning of environment to being innovation focused and skills development driven.

Premier Mahumapelo said this while addressing the VTSD Skills Development Lekgotla held last week at Madiba Banquet Hall in Potchefstroom.

"Important about the refocused EPWP will be to ponder extension of the employment contract from 12 to 24 months, to enable beneficiaries sufficient time to be trained before being released for their actual work through applicable recruitment processes", said Premier Mahumapelo adding that some of the schools closed as part of the rationalisation process must be used as innovation and training centres for these EPWP beneficiaries.

Mahumapelo said through the North West Development Corporation (NWDC), EPWP beneficiaries will also be trained on fields such as security services, this with a view to pave way for them to be absorbed or recruited by institutions such as the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defense Force (SANDF), State Security Agency (SSA) and other government institutions in the province.

Premier Mahumapelo says the EPWP beneficiaries' involvement in the Agriculture, Culture and Tourism sectors cannot be overemphasized.

"In an attempt to increase the impact of agricultural extension in particularly our villages, we will have to identify these EPWP beneficiaries and give them a short training on the basics of agricultural extension, this to ensure that they contribute meaningfully in the province's endeavor to improve delivery of services in this sector", said Premier Mahumapelo who called on young unemployed youth to take advantage of initiatives introduced by the provincial government through EPWP, to better their lives.

The province will as announced by Premier Mahumapelo, ensure that the refocused EPWP is rolled out before the end of this quarter.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier