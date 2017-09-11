South Africa: Politics, Power and Passion - a Pernicious Pestilence

analysis

Over the ages there has been a great deal of discussion and debate about why men (and a few women), at the pinnacle of their political careers, with their country (and sometimes the world) literally at their feet, lose it all because of risqué behaviour. A succinct response is that power, politics and corruption are synonymous.

Politics, power and passion is a pernicious pestilence, often fuelled by humungous, narcissistic egos (considered a serious flaw by some faiths). French military and political leader, Napoleon Bonaparte, is said to have remarked that women "belong to the highest bidder ... Power is what they like - is the greatest of all aphrodisiacs". More than a century later, Henry Kissinger, who was Richard Nixon's Secretary of State, was to repeat: "Power is the great aphrodisiac."

Some recent examples of political leaders who were forced to fall on their swords because of impropriety include New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, who announced his resignation on 12 March 2008 after he was associated with prostitution. In December 2011 Herman Cain, a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nominee, had to withdraw when he was accused of abusing and exploiting women.

Dominique Strauss-Kahn was the managing director of...