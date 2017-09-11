Kenya: Ruto Back in Jubilee Fold as Kenyatta Faults Odinga Over Poll Date

Former Bomet governor and the fifth National Super Alliance (Nasa) principal Isaac Ruto rejoined the Jubilee team, pledging to campaign for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta on October 17.

Mr Ruto, one of the founding politicians of then United Republican Party, which in 2013 was part of the Jubilee Alliance, but fell out with Deputy President William Ruto, was received by President Kenyatta at a rally in Kericho on Friday.

"Today I have returned to where I belong," the Chama cha Mashinani (CCM) leader told the crowd, which included his successor Governor Joyce Laboso and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

SOLIDARITY

Another harsh Jubilee critic Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno also threw his support behind the Uhuru team.

"Where did you all go? I asked you to come with me to CCM and you decided to stay here?

"I tried looking back and I could not see you. I decided to come back and stay with you, what else could be done?" he posed.

POLITICS

In a show of acceptance, Mr Ruto's car was lined third in the caravan of President Kenyatta, after that of the deputy president.

They drove around the stadium as the crowd cheered.

"I spoke with my brother Isaac and convinced him that he did not need to play cheap politics. We should work as a team so that we can take this country forward together," the President said.

EMBRACE

DP Ruto, who was Mr Ruto's biggest political nemesis, said he was happy with Isaac.

"He has decided that whatever the case, he will join us in his journey.

"Mr Moi is here, Isaac and Ng'eno have come, we will now walk together," the DP said.

Dr Laboso, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, his Eldoret colleague Jackson Mandago, Mr Moi and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen welcomed Mr Ruto and pledged to work together as leaders from the region.

Mr Ruto was accompanied by CCM chairman Mohamed Gullet and Dr Peter Koros, a former CCM candidate for Nakuru governorship.

NASA LEADER

In the campaigns, the Jubilee leadership asked supporters to turn out in large numbers on October 17.

President Kenyatta accused the Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga of issuing ultimatums to derail the repeat elections and accused him of holding the country at ransom.

Addressing supporters in Gilgil, the President said the opposition chief had already sensed defeat and had embarked on issuing demands to independent government institutions to disrupt the polls.

"Raila has been busy issuing demands because he is not ready for the elections. We are however warning him against threatening us with mass action," Mr Kenyatta said.

EXAMS

The President told the Independent Electoral ad Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati 'not to take' directions from anyone in making decisions.

The president also criticised Mr Odinga for pushing for the postponement of the exams calendar, saying that the students had already prepared for the exercise.

He also called on the IEBC commissioners to end their squabbles and plan for the election.

VOTERS

In Nakuru, the president and his deputy were accompanied by local leaders, including the Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Senator Susan Kihika and several Members of Parliament.

Governor Kinyanjui urged the residents to come out in large numbers and ensure the President is re-elected into office.

Reported by Anita Chepkoech, Joseph Openda and Macharia Mwangi