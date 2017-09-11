Kenya: Cash-Strapped Nakumatt Warn Rangers Ahead of Ruaraka Showdown

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) debutantes Nakumatt head into Saturday's tie against Posta Rangers seeking to collect maximum points despite their financial crisis biting the club.

The players have reportedly gone for two months without pay, which has disrupted their training schedule.

The team - sitting 12th on the log with 27 points, has only trained for four days ahead of the early kick-off at Ruaraka grounds.

Head coach Anthony Mwangi is unperturbed by the off pitch challenges and remains optimistic that they will pull off a surprise.

"We head into the match as underdogs but you never know. We could carry the day. The players are psyched up and tactically we've utilised the little time to sharpen up," he told Nation Sport.

"The challenges we are facing will be dealt with by the office. I think it's only fair that I don't delve into it but I believe plans are afoot to solve it. It won't affect our game if what I've seen on the pitch is anything to go by."

WINLESS RUN

Posta on their side are out to end a four-match winless streak.

Ahead of the match, the team sits third on the log with 35 points from 22 rounds.

The Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo-coached side suffered a last minute heartbreak in their dramatic 1-1 draw with Sofapaka in their last match held in Narok.

"We've prepared well because we know how tough such a match can be. We are not losing our heads because the competition is high. No one wants to drop any points along the way," said Posta assistant coach George Maina.

"We are full house with no major injuries. We hope that the players who have been out with the national team will be motivated to guide us to victory. At least for them they have been active during the break more than the rest who had taken a rest."

Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and skipper Jockins Atudo travelled with Stanley Okumbi-led Harambee Stars that held Mozambique 1-1 on Saturday. Farouk Shikhalo, Titus Achesa and Simon Mbugua were in Morocco for the 1-1 stalemate against Mauritania and 2-0 defeat to Morocco U21.