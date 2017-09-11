Kenya: Lumbasi, Chelimo Rule Iten Road Race

Family Bank Half Marathon champion Jorum Lumbasi and Berlin Half Marathon second finisher Edith Chelimo on Saturday won the men's and women's titles at the eighth Safaricom Iten 10-kilometre run in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

When the race started, Lumbasi was in a group of about 10 athletes in the lead before taking command of the proceedings.

Lumbasi, whose winning time was 28 minutes and 18.9 seconds, said he was happy to have won the race and he was using it to gauge his performance as he prepares for the Copenhagen Half Marathon later this year.

"I'm happy I won the race which I knew will be very much competitive. I was using the race to gauge my performance as I prepare to participate in the Copenhagen Half Marathon later this year," said Lumbasi.

Defending champion Cosmas Birech, who was at one time controlling the race, was shaken off at the half way the race, settling for eighth position.

Gilbert Masai came in second in 28:20.7 while Emmanuel Bor was third in 28:28.6.

In the women's category, there was stiff competition between Chelimo and Valary Aiyabei, the latter who is also the Barcelona Marathon champion.

But Chelimo increased her pace in the final stretch to beat Aiyabei in the last few kilometres, clocking 32:06.07.

Aiyabei came in second (32:51.5) while Dorcas Chepchirchir was third in 33:15.0.

Aiyabei was using the race to improve on her speed as she prepares for her biggest race yet, the Berlin Marathon, in two weeks' time on September 24.

"The race was tough but I'm happy to have taken the second position. I was using the race to improve on my speed and I will be looking forward to a good race in Germany," said the Iten-based athlete.

Aiyabei also said that she is through with the hard training and her final easy training is now on as she looks forward to a podium finish in Berlin.

"I have finalized my hard training and I'm confident I will do well. I'm targeting to be on the podium because it's my first major marathon race," she said.

Aiyabei will be teaming up with 2015 Berlin Marathon champion Gladys Cherono as they seek to reclaim the Berlin title.

WORLD RECORD

The top Kenyan men in Berlin will be Tokyo Marathon champion Wilson Kipsang and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge who are both aiming to break the world record currently held by compatriot Dennis Kimetto at 2:02:57.

Top Iten 10km results:

Men: 1. Jorum Lumbasi 28:18.9, 2. Gilbert Masai 28:20.7, 3. Emmanuel Bor 28:28.6, 4. Noah Kipkemboi 28:50.0, 5. Maxwell Rotich 28:58.3.

Women: 1. Edith Chelimo 32:06.07, 2. Valary Aiyabei 32:51.5, 3. Dorcas Chepchirchir 33:15.0, 4. Sheila Cherotich, 33:28.1, 5. Relvin Relim 33:45.2.