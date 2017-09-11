10 September 2017

Kenya: Uganda Make Short Work of Kenya in T20 Qualifier

By Richard Mwangi

Kenya's squad, currently fighting for a continental slot in the ICC Women's World Twenty20 qualifiers, was on Sunday overwhelmed by their arch-rivals Uganda who beat them by six wickets at the Wanderers Cricket Club in Windhoek, Namibia.

Five teams - Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and hosts Namibia - are fighting it out for a chance to represent Africa in next year's ICC Global Women's World Twenty20 qualifier at a venue and date to be announce by the International Cricket Council.

Batting first, Kenya was routed for a paltry 58 with seven balls of their allotted 20 overs in hand.

Nakuru-based Queentor Aoko (24 off 23 balls with three boundaries) was the only batswoman who scored double digit figures.

The others were dismissed cheaply, Mary Wambui and Sylvia Kinyua both out for four, Margret Banja clean bowled by Rita Musamali for a golden duck, Veronica Abunga (7), Sarah Bhatika (5), Edith Wanjiru (0), Jane Achieng (2), Venesa Adhiambo (3) and Edith Wanjiru (5).

THREE RUNS-OUT

Uganda's wicket takers were Musamali (2/11), Getrude Candiru (2/13),Stephanie Namdina (2/7) and Consylate Aweko (1/7). There were three run outs. In reply, Uganda was home and dry with 59 runs and six wickets plus 28 balls in hand. Saidati Kemigisha (25) top scored for Uganda.

Candiru (13) was the only other batswomen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Kenya's wicket takers were Aooko (2/14), Wambui (1/13) and Venesa Adhiambo (1/12).

Monday is rest day and Kenya will face hot favourites Zimbabwe on Tuesday at the same venue.

