Kenya: Candidates Go Back to School After Deadly Fire

The first batch of students of Moi Girls School reported back to the institution Friday after a deadly fire last week.

The school was temporarily closed by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i after fire gutted a dormitory, resulting in the death of nine students.

The dormitory mainly accommodated Form One students.

The incident has been confirmed to be an arson attack.

TRAUMA

The Form Four students were accompanied by their parents.

The students and the parents were taken through counselling sessions before a prayer service was conducted.

Those who talked to the Nation said they were still traumatised by the incident but expressed confidence with the steps the school had taken to address the concerns raised by both students and parents.

COUNSELLING

Mr John Mwangi and his wife Nancy said the counselling was conducted by professionals.

"The assurance we have been given is that the counselling will continue. We are confident as parents that our students are in good hands," Mr Mwangi said.

"The students are upbeat, although they still have fears. That is why the counsellors are here to help," he said.

Mrs Mwangi said the school authorities and the Parents Teachers Association have been holding meetings in the last week and that she believes measures have been put in place to avert such incidents.

RECOVERY

Ms Rachel Chege said her child has been having problems moving on after the blaze.

She said she hopes the school will do whatever it takes to help such students.

"My daughter, whose dormitory is just adjacent to the one that was burnt, has been telling me about her fears and how it will be difficult for her to cope with the situation," Ms Chege said.

Alice Mumbwa and her sister Esther Khadioli said the events of the fateful day were still on their minds.

"It is tough to look at books because the first picture that pops into your mind is fire," Mumbwa said.