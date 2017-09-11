Kenya: NPCA Trail Indian Side By 182 Runs in Four-Day Match

A select Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) side on Saturday trailed Indian Oil Corporation by 182 runs in the four-day ACA's Sir Vizzy Trophy at the Mvgr College Ground in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, India.

At stumps on day one NPCA had a first innings score of 93 for 10 in 44.4 overs while Indian Oil Corporation scored 275 for one in 43 overs.

In their first innings, NPCA batsmen failed to cope with stiff bowling and tight fielding by Indian Oil Corporation's bowlers and their wickets fell like a pack of cards without meaningful runs posted on the scoreboard.

The opening pair of Abraham Vadada (10) and Thomas Ochieng (10) shared an opening partnership of 21. Mitesh Sanghani (22) was NPCA's highest runs getter.

Tarandeep Singh with unbeaten 14, Aman Gandhi (14), Roger Mukasa (13) and the two opening batsmen were the only ones who managed to get double digit figures.

The others lost their wickets cheaply: Harshavardhan Patel (0), James Ngoche (0), Charles Waiswa (5), Tushar Vaghan (4) and Haraj Sohal dismissed for a golden duck. Khaleel Ahmed (13-2-48-5) was NPCA's main executioner and shared the spoils with Khizar Dafedar (11.4-7-16-4).

Ahmed's victims were Ochieng, Gandhi, Ngoche, Vaghani and Sohal. Dafedar took the wickets of Vadada, Mukasa, Patel and Sanghani.