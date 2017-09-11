8 September 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Satawu Opposed to Planned Forced Retrechments At Transnet

South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (SATAWU) is gravely concerned by media reports that Transnet is set to retrench an estimated 8 000 workers in the next financial year.

According to an article published on TimesLIVE on 7 September, Transnet is planning to retrench about 8 000 of its employees in the coming financial year after less than 10% of the targeted staff, opted for the voluntary severance package offered in March this year. Reportedly, only 1 791 staffers applied for the package and of those only 655 were approved.

SATAWU would like to categorically state that we have not been consulted about plans to forcefully retrench staff and as a result we are not aware of any such plans. However, it is only fair that we warn management that if it is entertaining any such plans, we will use every mechanism available to us to oppose the move. It goes without saying that cutting 8 000 jobs in this economic climate is nothing less than unacceptable.

SATAWU members at Transnet should rest assured that we will make this issue a priority when we meet with management on Tuesday 12 September.

