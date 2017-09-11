11 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Government Officially Opens Kasungu Stadium, Residents Excited

By Vincent Khonje

Kasungu — Hundreds of people on Saturday flocked to the imposing and Magnificent newly built Kasungu Stadium to witness the official opening of the sports facility.

Officially opening the stadium Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa said the sports structure signifies the continued efforts of government to develop sports infrastructure in the country.

Nankhumwa also added that the development is on another hand evidence of the efficient use of funds by the Kasungu Municipal Council.

Said Nankhumwa: "There have been cases where money for development projects has been misused.

However, this stadium is evidence that Kasungu Municipal Council has used money appropriately."

Nankhumwa added that it is government's wish that the money should benefit the people.

Mayor for Kasungu Municipality Ireen Katola said having a stadium has been the wish for people of Kasungu for a long time and now that is has become a reality the council will benefit a lot.

"The stadium will benefit us a lot. Our young people will be kept busy here by engaging in various sports activities. Above all, it will be a source of revenue for the council," Katola said.

Built under Local Development Fund (LDF) with support from Kfw, the stadium has cost K446 million and when fully completed it will have a capacity of 6,000 people.

