9 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Impala Up Against KCB in Quarters

By Ayumba Ayodi

Defending champions Impala Saracens will face off with Kenya Commercial Bank in one of the Kabeberi Sevens rugby Main Cup quarter-final matches on Sunday at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi.

National sevens champion Homeboyz take on Strathmore Leos.

Surprise pack Nondescripts meet Christie Sevens champions Kabras Sugar in the other quarter-final match while Menengai Oilers are up against Kenya Harlequin also in the last eight.

Nondies were the only survivors from the pack that caused major upsets during the day one action on Saturday.

Kisii, Black Blad from Kenyatta University and Makueni failed to reach the main event despite their stunning pool victories.

Impala Saracens, who had beaten Catholic Monks 26-0 before going down to Blak Blad 21-7, left it late to qualify, beating Menengai Oilers 15-12 in the last Pool 'C' duel.

The Oilers still grabbed a place in the quarters thanks to their previous 36-7 and 47-7 victories against Blak Blad and Catholic Monks respectively.

KCB, Homeboyz and Kabras Sugar pulled through their pools unscathed.

The bankers edged out Nakuru and Quins 29-5 and 29-0 respectively before wrapping up their Pool 'B' outing with a 26-5 victory over the impressive Kisii.

