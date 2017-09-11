South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Escapees Bela Bela

11 September 2017

Police have launched manhunt for four awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the police cells in BelaBela last night. Five prisoners managed to escape just before 22h00 and one of them, Clifford Cleo Mutonhon aged 29, was cornered and rearrested just outside the police station yard. The other four fled into the darkness and are still at large.

Their names are as follows:

- Silence Dube (29) from 2205 Block R Soshanguve.

- Philani Sithole (30) from 116003 Kgwadi Stand Winterbeldt, Mabopane

- Thabang Dube (30) also from Winterveldt, Mabopane

- Joshua Mogashoa.

All five prisoners were arrested for armed robbery that was committed along the N1 freeway between Pienaarsrivier and Bela Bela. The circumstances of the escape are still being investigated. Anyone with information about these escapees is requested to contact the nearest police station or contact Crime Stop on 08600 1011.

