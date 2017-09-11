Kenya: Sliders Hammer University of Nairobi in Hockey League

Sliders on Saturday got off their second leg campaign with an impressive 4-0 win over newcomers University of Nairobi in a Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

A brace from Dorris Kirui and one goal apiece from Sarah Ragangi and striker Anita Agunda handed Sliders the three points and a good start to the second half of this season's campaign.

The result moved the former league champions to seventh spot with 14 points. University of Nairobi (UoN) remain bottom with a single point and the wait for their first win of the season continues.

Sliders' captain Esther Washika was pleased with the result noting that it can inspire the team to a good run in the second leg.

"Our first leg performance was not very good and we vowed to turn it around in this leg and this result give us the confidence that we can put in a string of wins and finish as high as possible this season," the skipper told Nation Sport.

Sliders, who won the reverse fixture 4-2, needed only three minutes to go ahead as well worked move found the UoN defence napping and Ragangi was at hand to slot the ball past Quenter Okore.

The goal stunned the students and they began pushing forward in search of the equaliser.

Sliders managed to hold on to their lead at the end of the first quarter and took control of the second quarter, dominating possession.

They doubled their lead on 25 minutes through Agunda's well taken shot that beat Okore at her near post.

A minute later, Sliders made it three with Kirui scrambling home from close range before adding her second in the last minute to condemn the students to their 10th loss of the season.

In the men's national league, there were wins for Wazalendo Masters and Multimedia University against Gorilla and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Goals from Cyprian Ondimu and Erick Oduor saw Multimedia down JKUAT 2-0 in the university derby, while Wazalendo recorded a similar scoreline against Gorilla.