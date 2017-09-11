Kenya: Game of Wits - New Kenyan Series to Premier Soon

A new local production is set to premiere soon. Game of Wits is a political drama series that takes place in a fictional modern technological locale, called Jumbo County.

The show focuses on the challenges the governor-elect Collins Limbo, played by Mombasa based actor Abubakar Ismael, and his team face during the first 100 days in office after winning an election by a landslide.

But what he doesn't know is that a hacker was paid to rig the elections in his favour thus he is not the people's choice. This causes ripples in the local political scene when former governor Czar Kige (Raymond Ofula) finds out he may have been rigged out. Kige is a ruthless man who will do anything for power.

The show is written and produced by Liz Karanja who also stars as Lexy, Limbo's secretary and Kige's foster child.

The 10-year film and TV veteran told ActScene that she wanted to prove that Kenya can also produce good quality shows.

"We have some of the best actors in Kenya and this show will prove that. I'm not so much into politics but I wanted to do something that will resonate with Kenyans," she said.

The pilot episode was shot in 2014 and took almost three years for the first season to be picked by a local TV station. The season was shot this year between April and May and is currently on post-production.

"I just cannot wait for people to see what we have done because the story revolves around general politics based in our African continent. The Game of Wits involves a lot of tact in order for the politicians to achieve their selfish agenda," Karanja added.

Mombasa based Emnaz International is the company behind the production of the show. "Jumbo County is an island therefore production needed a coastal feel," adds Karanja.

The surrounding political scene is affected by the games of wits from these two prolific individuals.

It all comes down to who is the smartest player in the Game of Wits whose tagline is "You've Got the Flag, I Got the Power".