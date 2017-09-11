South Africa: Seven Arrested During High Visibility Operations At Umlazi

press release

Seven arrests were effected over the weekend following the night vigil and funeral of a gang leader at Umlazi.

On Friday 8 September 2017 at 21h00, police officers were conducting crime prevention operations and road blocks at V section when they spotted a vehicle spinning its tyres in the area. Police manged to stop the vehicle and recovered dagga in the vehicle. All three suspects who were in the vehicle, aged between 22 and 27 were immediately arrested will appear in Umlazi Magistrate Court later today.

On Saturday 9 September 2017 at 10h00, police officials working at "M" Section observed two men in their thirties proceeding to the hall, one wearing SANDF uniform and the other wearing Navy uniform. On approaching and interviewing them, it was discovered that they do not work for either of the two law enforcement agencies. They were immediately arrested and both men will also appear in the Umlazi Magistrates Court for impersonating law enforcement officers.

At about 21h00 police officers were patrolling along" J" section and surroundings when shots were fired at them. Police immediately deployed additional vehicles to the area and two men were arrested. They were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They will be appearing in Umlazi Magistrates Court for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised all the police members and other law enforcement agencies for their outstanding work in Umlazi and surroundings. "We cannot allow criminals to make such serious threats against organs of the state. Over the weekend it was quite clear that those that support criminals are in the minority and most people do not support lawlessness. The presence of law enforcement officers in the area contributed to minimum incidents being reported in Umlazi and law and ordered prevailed," he said.