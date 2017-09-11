Cameroon: Normalisation Committee Already At Work

The newly appointed members had a working session at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on Saturday September 9.

Shortly after the appointment of the members of the FECAFOOT Normalisation Committee by the world football governing body, FIFA, the committee has started work. The normalisation team headed by Barrister Dieudonné Happi paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on Saturday, September 9, 2017.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Normalisation Committee, Barrister Dieudonné Happi said the committee started work on Friday September 8, 2017 and all the members are willing to implement the texts of FIFA in conformity with the laws of the country. On his part, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt said the committee has been created at a time when Cameroon is preparing the AFCON 2019. For this reason, priority should be given to the putting place of efficient structures and texts which will assure the permanent harmonious development of football in line with the rules and regulations in force. He called on the members to work towards the reconstruction of national teams notably the national football squad that is engaged in the AFCON 2019. He equally assured them of government's support as they carry out their task. Minister Bidoung Mkpatt used the occasion to call on the different factions and football fans to give the normalisation committee members the necessary support to enable Cameroon obtain positive results that bring honour to the country.

The normalisation committee for FECAFOOT has as mission to run the daily affairs of FECAFOOT, draft new statutes, in consultation with all stakeholders, and in compliance with FIFA's Statutes and standards, as well as mandatory national law, review the statutes of the regional and divisional leagues and ensure their alignment with the FECAFOOT statutes, identify the delegates of the FECAFOOT General Assembly and of the regional and divisional leagues, organise and conduct elections of a new FECAFOOT Executive Committee.