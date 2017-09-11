Cameroon: Dr Oumarou Abdou - Academic Guru

Rwanda suffered a 77-81 defeat at hands of Cameroon Sunday afternoon to miss out on a place in the quarter-finals of the… Read more »

His dual expertise in the fields of finance and law would be very vital in the new five-man team of FECAFOOT's normalisation committee. The Diamare native holds a PhD in Economic Sciences and is equally a 3rd cycle PhD holder in Management Science. The scholar who is in his early 50s is also a magistrate of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court and has been lecturer in the University of Yaoundé II since 1994. Dr Oumarou Abdou has attended some of the finest schools in the country and abroad like the International Monetary Fund school in Washington. Member of the ruling CPDM party since 1985, Dr Oumarou Abdou was treasurer of the 14th Sub-section of CPDM in Yaounde from 2002-2007 and is equally member of the CPDM Permanent Divisional Delegation to Diamare. The experience acquired in the different posts of responsibilities he has occupied would be vital. Fluent in English, French and Arabic, Dr Oumarou Abdou's aptitude would go a long way to put in place the appropriate statutes for a better FECAFOOT.

