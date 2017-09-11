Gaborone — A total of 22 sport administrators have submitted their names to vie for different position in the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) elections billed for October 7.

According to BNOC chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho this is the first time that BNOC had received a record number of candidates showing interest in the organisation.

Perhaps, he said that was due to the performance of the athletes and programmes they had and therefore some people would like to come in and take BNOC to another level.

"If you look at the last few elections, for example in 2013, for the position of president, we only had two candidates, for some positions people were unopposed. So this is the first time that there has been this much interest for BNOC positions," he said.

Five astute sports administrators have shown interest for the position of presidency, Tebogo Lebotse Sebego who is the current Botswana Netball Association (BONA) president, the current BNOC senior vice president, Botsang Tshenyego, Botswana Volleyball

Federation (BVF) president Daniel Molaodi, former national team athlete France Mabiletsa and Botswana Football Association (BFA) general secretary Ookeditse Malesu.

For the position of senior vice president there is Moses Bantsi, Naledi Dikgomo-Goulden and Tshepo Sitale.

Keenese Katisenge, Moses Moruisi and Rampa Mosweu will battle it for the first vice president position.

A fierce competition is also expected for the second vice president position, which has pitted Anastacia Makwa, Bernadette Moruti and Tshiamo Rantao.

For additional members there is Yarona Sharp, Tebo Segaise, Michael Moroka, Irene Ntelamo, Grace Gaolaolwe, Dr Lesego Sikele, Derrick Musa and Boikobo Gaolebalwe.

International Working Group on Women and Sport (IWG), secretary general, Game Mothibi said it was commendable and encouraging that there were 22 leaders standing for BNOC elections.

Mothibi said the fact that there was lot of interest in leadership positions of sport was a great achievement for sports in general.

"But to have nine women out of 22 candidates is a plus and we need to look at the nine as leaders and what experience they have and what they are bringing to BNOC. They are here now saying I can do it and I hope sport codes won't have any more excuses not to vote them in," she said.

She said research had shown that women make better managers than men, therefore she urged sporting codes to vote wisely and bring change to Botswana sport.

Mothibi said the BNOC elections this year will remain in history books, given that, it was the first time that 41 per-cent of women had shown interest in BNOC positions.

"It's the first time women contest for both presidency and senior VP, and its first time to have women candidates vying for all positions. I'm very much aware of the fact that all the 22 candidates are great and seasoned sport administrators but I urge sport codes to look at the nine women as great leaders first," she said.

Source : BOPA