Botswana: Khama Visits Kweneng West Region

Letlhakeng — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, who is also leader of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) on Friday held a closed door meeting with the party's Kweneng West region at Takatokwane. Speaking on the side-lines of the meeting, the

BDP secretary general, Mr Mpho Balopi said that the meeting by President Khama was one of a string of meetings he had been holding across the country in an effort to enrich party unity.

Mr Balopi said that the resolution to tour all the 57 constituencies and hold such meetings by President Khama was long taken at the Mmadinare Congress in 2015. He said that as President Khama would be leaving office next year, it was his wish to leave behind a united party, hence the need to touch base with members.

"The objective of these tours is to make party members aware of the need for party unity, and this is the 69th meeting our President has been holding across different constituencies. We want Batswana to know that BDP is the only party they can trust if they want a better future," he said.

Mr Balopi also said that such meetings afforded democrats opportunity to air their views before the party leader and make recommendations on how the party could be improved. He also said that BDP would continue working hard ahead of the coming general elections, especially in opposition held constituencies where they had resolved to hold primary elections two years earlier compared to the constituencies in their hands.

He said in politics, anything could happen and that just because BDP had been winning elections should not mean that members should relax, and that their intention was to recruit all the opposition members of parliament to their party before 2019.

"Signs are there that opposition MPs are showing interest in joining us," he said.

Mr Balopi also said that they had concluded vetting of members who wanted to represent the BDP in the coming general elections.

President Khama was accompanied by Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Source : BOPA