Botswana: Khama Calls for Joint Partnership

Manxotae — Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Mr Tshekedi Khama has called for joint partnerships between farmers and his ministry to address human/wildlife conflict.

Minister Khama made the plea at a kgotla meeting addressed by President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama in Manxotae on Thursday.

Mr Khama said his ministry alone could not deal with the conflict without the engagement of other key stakeholders such as farmers, noting that it was imperative that while his officers were making efforts to monitor the movement of wildlife, farmers on the other hand should look after their animals.

He said they could do so by ensuring that their livestock do not wonder into wildlife areas near their villages.

In addition, Minister Khama stated that this financial year, as compared to past ones, they received the highest funds allocation for compensation claims and that those due for compensation should come forward and claim.

In response to a request by Kgosi Pelotshweu Mokgadi of Manxotae for the posting of a woman police officer to add to the three male officers, President Khama said there was shortage of police officers nationally.

He said they made allocations for cluster policing volunteers who worked under the officers' supervision.

President Khama said this was meant to address staff shortage; further pointing out that having additional police officers was costly as it needed allocation of accommodation as well as offices.

On other issues, the Village Development Committee (VDC) chairperson, Mr Lemogang Kubu requested that temporary teachers at their primary school be employed on a permanent basis instead of a three month contract.

This, he said, affects performance of their students, noting that five classes were taught by temporary teachers and when their contracts expired, classes remained without teachers and that they also do not have an administration block.

In response, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Slumber Tsogwane said they had put on halt the construction of administration blocks to focus on construction of classrooms and teachers quarters to address shortage of accommodation for teachers, which had been a national outcry.

He said if funds permit, structures currently used as administration blocks would be expanded through the Ipelegeng programme.

Regarding the employment of permanent teachers, Ministry of Basic Education's regional director-central region, Mr Sonny Mooketsi explained that the school does not have an establishment for permanent staff, however it had grown and they were working on the establishment.

He said in order to avoid interruptions in the curriculum of students, they ensured that new employees' contracts were for a full year.

Source : BOPA