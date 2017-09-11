Botswana: Bridge Skills Gap - Masisi

Gaborone — The education sector in Botswana may have inadvertently neglected some of the key skills particularly in the technical and scientific fields which are a necessary prerequisite to economic advancement and competitiveness all to be found in the industry.

Vice President who is also the Chancellor of the University of Botswana (UB) Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi said this when giving a keynote address at the UB Foundation gala dinner on Friday held under the theme Aligning the Education Sector with Industry.

Mr Masisi said it was necessary for education training to address these shortcomings in the economy.

He said education providers and the private sector should develop a synergistic relationship essential for the economic survival of Botswana because the private sector was best placed to determine the agenda requirements for training and set the standards of education.

Mr Masisi said it was necessary for the public sector to adjust and play a more facilitative role in the skills inherent which would best be defined increasingly by the sharp minded in tertiary institutions.

He said the education sector should take centre stage in determining the future economic prosperity of the country as government continuously attempted to improve the system citing the Economic Stimulus Programme which essentially spoke to significant structural adjustments of the system to improve quality.

"All these tweaks are deliberate attempts to adjust the system so that it delivers on quality products and therefore aligns the industry," he added. "I applaud you through the UB foundation for having such high level of private sector participation in generating and sustaining their very own livelihood by supplying human resource and financing training of human resource they so badly need to stay in business," he said adding that alignment of the training sector to the industry must have global standards as a necessity.

He challenged those in government and different training and learning sectors as well as those in need of human resource development critical in the economic breakthrough to keep the iteration going to ensure the success of the education sector in Botswana.

"There is a major assumption made of a symbiotic relationship between the industry and the education sector that integrity is the instrumental measure to the success or failure of the education system.

But more importantly as for anything that we do when we compete, it is the finish line that tells how well you have done.

So we must measure success in terms of results but not just the results of Botswana but results that are global," he added.

Source : BOPA