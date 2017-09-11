Botswana: Khama to Give Feedback

Mogonono — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has promised to follow up and meet concerned ministries on development issues raised by residents of Mogonono.

Speaking at Mogonono kgotla on Saturday during his interaction will elders, he said the area MP had briefed him on challenges faced by the village and was committing to assisting him ensure that their challenges were addressed.

The President donated food hampers to the less fortunate, blankets to the elderly, chairs for the kgotla, sweets to children, Bibles to assist in spreading the gospel as well as a football gear and balls.

In her welcome remarks, Kgosi Goitseone Sekgwa pleaded with President Khama to assist the village with expansion of the clinic and provision of another nurse to avoid compromising residents' health when their only nurse was on leave.

She said the village needed electricity especially at government institutions and the newly developed plots.

The Kgosi decried slow plot allocation which she said stalled the growth of the village.

The plot waiting list she said was seating at over 1 000 applications.

On other issues, she commended President Khama's leadership especially in resource distribution across the nation saying Mogonono residents too enjoyed many empowerment programmes and projects availed by government.

She pleaded with President Khama to assist with providing a kgotla office, village vehicle, police personnel and other office amenities.

MP for Lentsweletau/Mmopane, Mr Vincent Seretse commended President Khama for always creating time to meet with Batswana and discuss development plans and listen to their concerns.

He said though it was only a week ago when Mogonono residents sought his audience, the President did not take long to visit the village and that was a welcome development to the villagers.

Source: BOPA