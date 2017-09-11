Kenya: Moses Kuria Under Probe for Hate Speech, Says NCIC

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has said it is investigating Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and 277 other individuals for incitement and hate speech.

NCIC Chairman Francis ole Kaparo said that if Mr Kuria will be found culpable, the commission will recommend his prosecution as stipulated by the NCIC Act.

Last week, a video on social media showed Mr Kuria making vulgar utterances in Kikuyu against Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

"Moses Kuria spoke in his native language, which I do not understand. We have to translate whatever he said into a language that I can understand. We have already sent the clips to the investigators to find out whether or not a crime known to the law has been committed. Why do you want me to charge him without me knowing whether or not he has broken the law," Mr Kaparo posed.

EVIDENCE

He said the commission will deal with individuals according to the law that has been broken, adding that evidences have to be gathered before someone is arrested and prosecuted.

Earlier, the chairman warned that anyone spreading hate speech on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter would be arrested and charged.

Mr Kaparo said the hatred on social media went a notch higher after the Supreme Court's verdict that declared presidential elections as null and void. "We are aware that this is happening on social media and our officers are doing their investigations," Mr Kaparo said.

He asked Kenyans to be responsible and mind their language, saying that it takes a collective responsibility to fight tribalism.

POLITICIANS

"I equally appeal to politicians to tone down on the rhetoric that fuel this hatred. They should respect the court's decision and allow the authorities to do their work," Mr Kaparo said. He said several people have been apprehended in the past few days.

National Police Service Spokesman George Kinoti said a crackdown on hatemongers had started and that police would make arrests this week.

"We have the NCIC Act, the Communications Act and the Penal Code, which will help us to deal with these people," he said. He added that police will go after the known perpetrators and use the Cybercrime Investigation Unit pursue those who use pseudo accounts to spew hatred.