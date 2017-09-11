Nigeria: Army Captain, Infant, 2 Others Killed in Kaduna Robbery

Four people, including an army officer and an infant, were in the morning of yesterday killed by suspected armed robbers along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

One of the survivors who is a Customs officer said the incident happened when they left Kaduna around 8:00 am and were heading to Ilorin in Kwara State in a convoy of three Kwara Express buses when they ran into about 20 armed bandits near Palwaya in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State around 10:30 a.m.

He said the armed men flagged them to stop and park, but the driver tried to escape and they opened fire on the vehicles which led to the death of an army captain whose name he gave as David Ejisoro, a toddler and two unidentified people who were in the bus. The toddler was shot in the head and her mother was shot in the breast.

He said they were taken to Birnin Gwari Hospital where the mother allowed for the dead daughter to be buried in Birnin Gwari after she had informed her husband.

The witness told Daily Trust that security enforcement had cleared the road after it was blocked for some hours and they had been transferred to Kaduna under armed escort for proper health check-ups.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mukhtar Husseini Aliyu said information available to the police indicated that three people died.

He said investigators were still going on to apprehend the criminals.