Nigeria: LASG to Commence Enforcement of Discharging Illegal Occupants of Bridges

Following the expiration of the 48-hour quit notice given to illegal occupants of under bridges at Ojulegba and Ikeja area, the Lagos State Task Force yesterday said it will commence full enforcement operation by discharging them today.

According to the taskforce, those targeted by the enforcement operations are particularly illegal motorists engaging in commercial activities under the said bridges.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the move said the illegal occupants had been served quit notice earlier on to vacate the said under bridges.

Listing the areas where the enforcement operations would begin, Egbeyemi said the taskforce would sanitise areas in Ojuelegba and Ikeja by Ipodo Market, Awolowo Way.

He said: "The activities of these illegal garages are constituting to traffic gridlock across the state.

"Thus, no responsible and responsive government would tolerate criminal activities carried out by hoodlums and miscreants around these illegal garages."

He went on to advise motorists engaging in these illegal commercial activities under these bridges to comply immediately by removing their buses.

He, however, warned that anybody caught obstructing the operatives of the taskforce during the enforcement operations would be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.