11 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Restructuring Should Follow Due Legislative Process'

By Zakariyya Adaramola

Retired Major General Ibrahim Bata Malgwi (IBM) Haruna has said that proponents of restructuring have failed to explain how they want the country to be restructured.

The retired army chief and former chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) also said if there should be any restructuring of the country, it should be done through the national and state assemblies.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja at the sideline of the Nigerian Military School (NMS) Zaria Ex-Boys Association (Abuja Chapter's) Investiture of Patrons and Induction of New Ex-Boys.

"Well, it (restructuring) evokes a lot of controversies and interpretations. When you talk of restructuring, unless you are more specific... I don't know what they are talking about exactly," he said.

"Some people have only talked about it in terms of conclusions reached at the National Conference convoked during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

"Many people, including myself who were not at that conference, don't know what their conclusions were.

"So 'restructuring' is yet to be clearly explained to us. It depends on whom you are talking to that will lead you into the context in which that person sees restructuring.

"Be that as it may, restructuring as a legal term needs to go through the due process of legislation and when the time comes and it goes through first reading, second reading and public hearing at the Assembly, we will know exactly what opinions to form about it."

But on his part, Colonel Musa Sheikh Shehu (rtd) said Nigeria's unity is not negotiable.

Col Shehu said, "When you ask them how the country should be restructured they don't have convincing answers."

The retired colonel described the agitation for restructuring as a diversion and urged the government to ignore those behind the call.

Earlier, the chairman of the NMS Abuja Chapter, Ex-Boy Hassan Abdul said two major things stand the school out: promotion of unity and breeding of leaders.

