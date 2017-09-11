Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets EU Ambassadors

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Sunday, at his office, the Head of EU Mission in Sudan Jean Michelle, representatives and ambassadors of Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, Spain and Holland to Sudan.

The meetings discussed issues concerning the development of relations between Sudan and the European countries on bilateral and collective levels, the situations of human rights and the necessity for strengthening coordination on the visions to be presented to the Geneva based-Human Rights Council as well as Sudan joining to the World Trade Organization.

The meeting affirmed Sudan concern over national education issues, schools of communities, the level of peaceful co-existence and freedom of worshipping.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ghandour the meeting affirmed the joint objective between Sudan and the European countries concerning the full revoking of the US Sanctions imposed on Sudan, next Oct, which will pave the way for the promotion of Sudan's economic and trade relations with EU and the other countries of the world.

The minister also met, same day, the Ambassador of Vatican to Khartoum and reviewed a proposal concerning a document of memorandum of understanding between Sudan and Vatican.