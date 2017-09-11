Sudan Participates in Informal Meeting of Framework Convention On Climate Change

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Omer Moustafa Abdul-Gadir has led the Sudan's delegation that have participated in the informal meeting of the Framework Convention on Climate Change recently held in Morocco.

Upon his return, Dr. Omer noted to SUNA that the meeting has targeted the parties participating and issues could be included in the coming parties' conference, besides the convening of an informal forum to exchange view points between the parties on the process of UN framework convention on the climate change, and the development of a vision by current and former chairpersons of the Conference to determine priorities.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment said that the meeting has discussed the progress made in the work plan of Paris and Marrakesh Agreements for a Global Action on the world climate by the mobilizing and motivation of the non-governmental organizations to develop negotiating procedures and measures before 2020, as well as exchanging of views on the means of implementation, especially in terms of financing, noting that the meeting is considered an opportunity to boosting the preparations for the upcoming 23rd conference, praising the efforts of the African Group in the previous negotiations at the Conference of the Parties, and building of confidence, and confirming the political will of countries to implement the provisions of the convention which cost $ 100 billion annually, starting from the year 2016 where the total cost would become $ 400 billion by 2020, calling for the need to enhance negotiation skills in multilateral environmental agreements.

He called on the international community to fulfill its obligation via the funding of the projects of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) presented in the program of work directed for the climate adaptation.

He added that the African states have demanded the importance of establishment of a mechanism that is concerned with capacity-building in field of climate change, the treatment of damage and losses resulting from climate change and the equal support and funding among African countries.

He also called setting up an action program to activate the procedures, the support, development and transfer of friendly technologies to the (LDCs), the reduction of heat emissions, the adaptation to the climate and to achieve the qualitative and quantitative objectives of adaptation to prevent the negative effects of climate change.