Sudan: Blue Nile Government Support Police Activities

Damazin — Blue Nile Governor Hussein Yassin Hamad, said his government fully supports police in discharging their duty towards the community of the state.

The governor has pointed out in a meeting that discussed arrangement for the establishment of the Federal Reserve Police Force in the state, that his government fully supports such a move and would provide all possible assistance to this end.

The governor meeting was attended by Brigadier Mohamed Yusus, the Director of the Unified police forces in the state, accompanied by brigadier police Hamid Mohamed Maridi, Director General of the Federal Reserve Police Force.

The governor gave instruction on immediate provision of water and electricity services for the training areas of the said unit. He further commended the role and the contribution of the police forces in stability and security prevalence in the region.