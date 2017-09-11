10 September 2017

Sudan: NC in South Kordufan to Mobilize Membership to Support Firearms Collection Campaign

Kadughli — The National Congress Deputy Chairman in South Kordufan State, Al-Hadi Osman Ando has affirmed that the NC has mobilized its membership in the state to make a success the state led- Firearms Collection Campaign

The NC official said in press statements that the visit of the Vice-President and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Firearms Collection, Hassabo Mo hammed Abdul Rahman to the state will be supported by his party, describing the collection of the unlicensed firearms as an important step towards ending the conflicts.

Ando has revealed that a symposium on the dangers of the spread of firearms will be organized during the coming days.

