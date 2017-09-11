10 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: North Kordufan Commends the Zakat Chamber Role That Serves the Overall National Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Obied — North Kordufan Governor, Ahmed Haroon, on Sunday commended the role of the Zakat chamber which he stressed serves the overall national economy.

The Governor pointed out in a meeting that included the Director General of the Zakat Chamber, Ahmed Bashar Ibrahim that the chamber in North Kordufan region has made great strides in provision of assistance and erection of services that help alleviate the burden of poverty and economic hardship.

The governor stressed however that it was imperative to development working tools and to effect reform process as well as changes that would serve the overall desired targets.

He said the zakat activities in the state comes in line with and serves the overall economic performance of the state

Sudan

Eastern Sudan's Kassala Reduces Flour Quota

Kassala is experiencing an acute bread crisis after the authorities reduced the daily flour quota for bakeries. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.