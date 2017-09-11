Sudan: North Kordufan Commends the Zakat Chamber Role That Serves the Overall National Economy

El Obied — North Kordufan Governor, Ahmed Haroon, on Sunday commended the role of the Zakat chamber which he stressed serves the overall national economy.

The Governor pointed out in a meeting that included the Director General of the Zakat Chamber, Ahmed Bashar Ibrahim that the chamber in North Kordufan region has made great strides in provision of assistance and erection of services that help alleviate the burden of poverty and economic hardship.

The governor stressed however that it was imperative to development working tools and to effect reform process as well as changes that would serve the overall desired targets.

He said the zakat activities in the state comes in line with and serves the overall economic performance of the state