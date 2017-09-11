Sudan: White Nile Medical and Health Professions Trade Union Honors Health Minister

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Faisal Hamed Al-Muallah, metSaturday at his residence at Kafouri area in Khartoum, the… Read more »

The President of the Union said the action was in recognition by the citizens in the state for the efforts exerted by the said minister and for the noticeable development of health facilities in the state under the guidance of the minister.

Singa — The Trade Union of the while Nile Medical and Health professions, on Sunday organized a ceremony in honor the Minister for Health in the region, Mohamed Abdul Gadir Al Mamoon, for his dedication and his relentless efforts to promote health service and to localize medical services in the region.

