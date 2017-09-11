Sudan-China Agree to Continue Contractual Cotton Cultivation

Al-Fa'awo — The Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture, al-Sadig Fadul-Alla, accompanied by the Deputy Governor of China's Shandong Province and the accompanying delegation, Sunday, at Al-Rahad Agricultural corporation inspected the experiment of the cotton contractual cultivation with the partnership with New Abouk company that has targeted the cultivation of 15 thousands feddan in the project's first stage.

The State Minister in a statement to SUNA, indicated importance of the Sudanese-Chinese partnership in realizing added value through entering in financing the agriculture and industry sectors, the modernization of agriculture and the increase of production.

He announced the ministry of agriculture sponsorship to the agreements between the two parties to achieve the spired goals.

The director general of al-Rahad agricultural corporation, Engineer Abdulla Mohamed Ahmed, indicated to SUNA that the visit has included the inspection of the cotton harvest, while the visiting Chinese delegation was briefed on the activities of al- Rahad agricultural project, the irrigation system, he added that the visit included the Chinese cotton gins, and the cotton seed preparation unit, in addition to the visit of the Sudanese Center for Technology Transfer in Al-Fa'awo, where the delegation was acquainted with the center's modern technical activities.

He revealed that the visit has achieved a number of gains by the agreement of the two sides to continue the contractual cultivation of cotton and the increase of the cultivated area to reach 30 thousands in the next season, 50 thousands feddan in the third season to reach 150 thousands feddan in the fourth season, besides the establishment of spinning and weaving factories for the clothes industry.

Eng. Abdullah announced that next season will witness a contract agriculture that targets the cultivation of peanut, sunflower, soybean and maize, with the establishment of an agricultural services company for the mechanization of agricultural operations from preparation to harvest, in addition to entering the animal activity of Al-Rahad project according to the agreement with the Chinese party.

The director of Al-Rahad agriculture project, has asserted commitment to implement the understandings and agreements reached with the Chinese delegation according to the Sudanese Investment Law, and to overcome all the obstacles that face the implementation of the agreed upon projects in order to raise the national income, and realize prosperity for the projects farmers. He revealed that the contracts agreed upon will be signed during a regional conference to be held by China in Senegal during the coming period.