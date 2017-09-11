Zimbabwe: Maternal Deaths Up

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent Maternal deaths continue to increase, with statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care showing that 195 expecting mothers have died since the beginning of the year. In its weekly disease surveillance report covering week 34, the ministry said six more women had died. It said the deaths were a matter of concern.

"No mother should lose her life while giving birth and no child should have their life end before it begins, so goes the campaign to end maternal deaths," said the ministry. As the heath sector continues to push for this ending, maternal deaths continue to be experienced in Zimbabwe and week 34 of the disease surveillance report saw a total of six maternal deaths being reported.

"Hospitals and districts, which recorded these maternal deaths are United Bulawayo Hospitals (1), Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (2), Mpilo Central Hospital (1), Mutare Provincial Hospital (1) and Gweru Provincial Hospital (1)."

The statistics show that 176 expecting mothers had died by July 23 this year.

The figure rose by 13 to 189 by August 20. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines maternal death as the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy.