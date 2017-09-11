Sudan: Formation of Higher Committees for Implementing National Dialogue Outcome in States Discussed

Khartoum — The Federal Government Minister, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, Sunday chaired at the Council of Ministers a meeting of the committee for states of the higher committee for following up implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

The meeting has discussed formation of the higher committees for following up implementation of the national dialogue's outcome in the states and localities, formation of the states' technical committees.

The meeting has recommended launching works of the higher committees in the states next week in presence of the Walis (governors) of the states and the secretaries general of governments in the states.