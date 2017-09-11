Sudan: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Visit Al-Nuhoud City

Khartoum — The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Faisal Hamed Al-Muallah, metSaturday at his residence at Kafouri area in Khartoum, the Wali (governor) of West Kordufan State, Abu Al-Gasim Baraka, accompanied by the speaker of the state's Legislative Council, Sharief Abad, in presence of Ambassador Hassan Jad-Kareem, and Mohmed Moustafa, member of the National Council, Al-Safi Salim, the Executive Director of the higher committee of the West Kordufan development, the Director of the Ministy of International Cooperation and staffers of the Saudi Embassy.

The meeting related to a visit of the Saudi Ambassador to Al-Nuhoud city at the invitation of the Wali (governor) of West Kordufan State, and Emir Abdul-Gadir Moniem Mansour, to inspect utilities of cooperation and communication between the the two sister states, especially in the field of production and investment, the industrial, agricultural, animal resources, natural pastures and trade exchange.

A committee was formed during the meeting to prepare for the ambassadr's visit to Al-Nuhoud which is scheduled during September 14 -16.