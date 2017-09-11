11 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Harare Central Hospital Gets Ultra Sound Machine

By Herald Reporters

Harare Central Hospital on Friday received an Ultra sound machine worth $100 000 from renowned Nephrologist Professor David Gracey of Australia.

Prof Gracey sourced the machine from Toshiba, an electronic company.

He handed the machine to Harare Central Hospital head of medicine and special physician, Dr Tapiwanashe Bwakura.

Prof Gracey said in donating the equipment, his desire was to have best health service delivery for the kidney patients.

"We are committed to provide such big hospitals with required equipment which cannot be afforded so that patients receive first class treatment," he said.

"We are devoted to providing the best patient care. We are committed to providing technologies to help you excel every day.

"Hospitals like Harare Central Hospital are big hospitals and they accommodate a huge number of patients so they need support."

Prof Gracey said he hoped the machine would be put to good use.

Dr Bwakura said they would utilise the machine.

"Looking at the economy in our country, it was difficult for us to provide the ultra sound scan to perform renal catheters biopsies and other specific duties," he said. "Now that we have the machine, it means that in the coming months we are going to stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies."

Harare Central Hospital clinical director Mr George Vera said: "It is also used to help guide biopsies, diagnose heart conditions, and assess damage after a heart attack.

"Ultrasound is safe, non-invasive, and does not use ionising radiation. It is a very welcome donation at the hospital since the pyramid of our chronic patients is increasing. So far we have 12 of them."

Experts in hemodialysis treatment also welcomed the donation.

A nephrologist Dr Rumbidzai Dahwa said the machine had many functions in treating kidney patients.

"An Ultra Sound scan is portable," she said. "It will be used to perform renal catheters biopsies, insert dialysis as well as do kidney scans. It provides extra ordinary images. Every ultra sound system is designed for our specialty.

"It uses sound waves to produce pictures of the inside of the body. It is used to help diagnose and examine."

