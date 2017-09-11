Zimbabwe: Unpaid Work for Wife Basher

Primrose Nyanzero Herald Reporter A Chitungwiza man will perform 175 hours of community service after he was last week convicted of assaulting his wife after she refused to disclose her mobile phone password.

Obey Bangizai (27) of Zengeza 2, pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges when he appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Oliver Mapfumo. Mr Mapfumo sentenced him to eight months in prison.

He suspended three months on condition of good behaviour. The remaining five months were suspended on condition that he performs 175 hours of community service at Mberi Primary School with effect from today.

Prosecutor Mrs Ntombikayise Nleya-Mtlongwa told the court that on September 2 this year at around 7pm, Bangizai requested for a password from his wife Lydia Nyamidzi (23).

He wanted to peruse the phone, but Nyamidzi refused. This angered Bangizai, who then beat her up.

Nyamidzi reported the matter to the police.