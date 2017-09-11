Nigeria: Court Orders Continuation of Dino Melaye's Recall

An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has dismissed an application filed by the representative of the Kogi West Senaorial constituency, Dino Melaye, seeking to nullify his recall.

Mr. Melaye had approached the court presided by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ahead of his recall exercise earlier scheduled to begin in July.

Following Mr. Melaye's application, the court ordered Nigeria's electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to halt the recall exercise, pending the determination of Mr. Melaye's application.

In its ruling, Monday, the court presided by Mr. Dimgba said contrary to the arguments of Mr. Melaye that he was not granted fair hearing, the constitution does not require a special provision that mandates INEC to grant the senator an opportunity of fair hearing.

The court then ruled that INEC provides Mr. Melaye with the recall petition, schedule of signatures attached to the petitions and a full list of persons in support of the recall process, within two weeks before an amended time table for the recall would be made.