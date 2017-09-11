Somalia: Hirshabelle Election Commission Promises Free and Fair Poll

HirShabelle's Independent National Electoral Commission says it is ready to conduct free and fair elections in presidential election expected to take place on 16th September. Abdiweli Sheikh Ali Mohamed, the spokesman of the commission, told Radio Shabelle that they will try to prevent any vote rigging and corruption during the poll.

He added that the presidential candidates have been fully registered and preparing for the election, as they are making their campaigns in Jowhar, where the vote will take place. Several Presidential hopefuls have announced their candidacy for HirShabelle state Presidency and the The poll is likely to be fiercely contested.