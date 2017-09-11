11 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle Election Commission Promises Free and Fair Poll

Tagged:

Related Topics

HirShabelle's Independent National Electoral Commission says it is ready to conduct free and fair elections in presidential election expected to take place on 16th September. Abdiweli Sheikh Ali Mohamed, the spokesman of the commission, told Radio Shabelle that they will try to prevent any vote rigging and corruption during the poll.

He added that the presidential candidates have been fully registered and preparing for the election, as they are making their campaigns in Jowhar, where the vote will take place. Several Presidential hopefuls have announced their candidacy for HirShabelle state Presidency and the The poll is likely to be fiercely contested.

Somalia

Three Killed on Suicide Attack in Beledweyne

At least three people were killed and 13 others were wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a teashop in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.