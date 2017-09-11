Somalia: Al Shabaab Attacks Mandera Town, Clashes With Kenyan Police

At least three people were killed and 13 others were wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a teashop in the… Read more »

Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said more security personnel had been deployed to secure the area but could not confirm if there were casualties so far. Mandera has been a soft target of the Al Shabaab terrorists due to its close proximity to the Somalia border, with dozens of attacks often launched against security forces.

A fierce gun battle was reported between police and Al Shabaab terrorists in Mandera Town Monday morning. Police say this followed a dawn attack in Bullahawa where several people - including the attackers are believed to have been killed.

