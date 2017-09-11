Somalia: Al Shabaab Attacks Mandera Town, Clashes With Kenyan Police

A fierce gun battle was reported between police and Al Shabaab terrorists in Mandera Town Monday morning. Police say this followed a dawn attack in Bullahawa where several people - including the attackers are believed to have been killed.
Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said more security personnel had been deployed to secure the area but could not confirm if there were casualties so far. Mandera has been a soft target of the Al Shabaab terrorists due to its close proximity to the Somalia border, with dozens of attacks often launched against security forces.