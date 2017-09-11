Somalia: Death Toll From Sunday's Suicide Attack in Beledweyne Rises to 7

The death toll from Sunday's deadly suicide attack on a restaurant in Beledweyne, central Somalia has now risen to 7, according to medical officials.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Hiran regional hospital director, Ahmed Mohamed Khalif said two victims have succumbed to their injures, raising an earlier death toll of at least 5.

At least five people have been killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant just outside the headquarters of Hiran regional administration in Beledweyne city.

At least 15 people, including three local journalists were among the wounded.

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group said it was behind Sunday's attack.

Beledweyne, is strategic city connecting south and north of Somalia, and it is located about 350 km north of the capital Mogadishu.