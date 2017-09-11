Somalia: Al-Shabab Fighters Briefly Seize Beled Hawo After Dawn Attack

Heavily armed Al shabaab militants have briefly retaken the control of Beled Hawo town near Somali border with Kenya following a dawn attack on Monday morning.

Local residents, told Radio Shabelle that the town fell into Al Shabaab hands after Jubbaland forces have withdrawn from the town of Elwak and retreated towards Kenyan border.

Both sides have engaged hours-long gun-battle, causing unspecified number of casualties.

Kenyan defense forces at a nearby military base have bombed from air and ground the city, forcing Al shabaab militants to vacate the town, according to the residents who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Al shabaab and Jubbaland army officials are yet to comment on the seizure of the border town.