Zimbabwe: All Set for Parly Opening

The official opening of the Fifth Session of the Eighth Parliament of Zimbabwe by President Mugabe tomorrow signals the beckoning of the end of term for current legislators, some of whom might fail to find their way back to the legislative assembly after harmonised elections next year.

President Mugabe has proclaimed Thursday this week as the day of the commencement of a voter registration exercise for the creation of a new voters roll ahead of national elections.

The proclamation was published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette last Friday and the exercise will run until January 15 next year.

Preparations for the official opening gathered momentum yesterday, with members of the Zimbabwe National Army carrying out drills at Parliament Building where they will mount a Guard of Honour for the Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces before he delivers his address to outline the legislative agenda.

Planes belonging to the Air Force of Zimbabwe could also be seen yesterday preparing for a fly-past to coincide with the playing of the National Anthem.

Access roads leading to Parliament Building along Nelson Mandela were closed to allow for the drills which will be complemented by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

President Mugabe is expected to address a joint sitting of both the National Assembly and Senate tomorrow, marking the start of the Fifth Session of the Eighth Parliament which is the last term for current lawmakers.

Supreme Court judges, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, service chiefs, captains of industry are expected to attend the event.

The coming Parliament is set to deal with several Bills that were not concluded in the previous Session.

The Bills include National Peace and Reconciliation Bill, Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, Land Commission Bill, Estate Administrators Bill, Shop Licences Amendment Bill, Insolvency Bill, Civil Aviation Bill and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill.

The Bills are at different stages in both the National Assembly and Senate.

In a statement yesterday, Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda announced that Nelson Mandela Avenue will be closed from Sam Nujoma Street to Simon Muzenda Street (Fourth Street), Third Street at Jason Moyo Avenue, George Silundika Avenue at Third Street, St Mary's Lane at Nelson Mandela Avenue and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue from Sam Nujoma to Simon Muzenda Street (Fourth Street).