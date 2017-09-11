Zimbabwe: Man Sodomises Grandson

In a suspected ritual case, a 58-year-old man allegedly sodomised his 10-year-old grandson, and after the act broke a clay pot at the gate, while seemingly uttering incantations.

He further gave his grandson 50c and some traditional herbs, which he forced him to drink. The man allegedly told the minor that the rituals were meant to make him rich.

It is the State's case that the victim, who stays with his mother, had visited his unmarried grandfather for the holidays. After committing the crime, the accused allegedly threatened his grandson with death if he reported the abuse to anyone.

The man appeared before magistrate Ms Josephine Sande last week, charged with aggravated indecent assault. He was remanded in custody to September 25, with instructions to apply for bail at the High Court due to the gravity of the offence.

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on May 17, the victim visited his grandfather since he was on school holiday. During his stay, the Grade 4 pupil shared the same bed with the accused.

One night at around 10pm, the accused woke up and started removing the complainant's clothes. When the minor enquired why his clothes were being removed, he was ordered to keep quiet. He was then sodomised, the court heard.

Although the child cried for help, no one heard him. After the act, the accused gave the complainant an orange and ordered him to eat it before going to sleep.

The following morning, it is alleged that the accused gave the minor a 50c coin, took a clay pot to his gate and broke it while making some spiritual invocations.

The accused went back into the house and allegedly forced the complainant to drink some traditional medicine, the State alleged. It is the State's case that after a few days, the complainant went back to his mother and out of fear did not tell her what had happened.

The offence came to light when the victim developed some anal blisters, which prompted him to open up to his mother.