Zimbabwe: Chief Makoni in Trouble

Chief Makoni, Cogen Simbayi Gwasira, is in trouble with the law again after he allegedly failed to return six head of cattle he had attached from his subjects.

On February 24, last year, Rusape magistrate, Mrs Patience Madondo-Ururu ordered Chief Makoni to return the six beasts he had attached from Tobias Nyambodza and his mother, Elizabeth Nyambodza.

The 51-year-old chief made a default judgment against the Nyambodzas after they had failed to appear at his community court, resulting in him attaching the beasts.

Irked by Chief Makoni's ruling, Nyambodza and his mother appealed against the attachment of their beasts at Rusape Magistrates' Court.

The court ruled in their favour.

Mrs Madondo-Uriri ordered Chief Makoni to return the beasts within seven days, but he defied the court order, which prompted the court to issue a warrant of arrest against him and his two aides, Batholomew Mataga (61) and Robert Samuel (42).

The trio is expected to appear before Nyanga magistrate, Mrs Gloria Takundwa, to answer contempt of court charges.

It is alleged that on September 4, 2015, Chief Makoni and his aides' ordered Nyambodza to pay three head of cattle and three goats to his father-in-law, Naison Musarurwa.

The payment was for outstanding lobola arrears.

In his judgment, Chief Makoni is also said to have ordered Nyambodza to pay another beast and $460 for defaulting attending his community court.

Chief Makoni, on the same day, is said to have ordered Nyambodza's mother, Elizabeth Nyambodza, to pay three head of cattle after convicting her of labelling Musarurwa's sister, Sarah Tadokerwa, as a witch.

On September 22 of the same year, Chief Makoni allegedly sent his aides, Mataga and Samuel to Nyambodza's homestead to collect the six beasts.

Nyambodza appealed against Chief Makoni's ruling at Rusape Magistrates' Court.

Mrs Madondo-Ururu presided over the matter and on February 24, 2016 and ruled that the six herd of cattle should be returned within seven days.

The cattle were valued at $2 400.

Chief Makoni and his aides were arrested and taken to Rusape Magistrates' Court before their matter was referred to Nyanga.

This is not the first time that Chief Makoni has been found on the wrong side of the law.

He was once punished by Nyanga provincial magistrate, Mr Ignatio Mhene, for obstructing the course of justice after he blocked the Messenger of Court from attaching his property last year.

He was fined $150.

His aide, Mataga, was also slapped with a $300 for a similar offence.