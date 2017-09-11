Zimbabwe: D-Day for Bogus Stands Dealer

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter Zanu-PF politician Abisha Ushewekunze, who allegedly swindled flea market traders of over $14 000 after promising them non-existent residential stands at Cold Comfort, will know his fate today.

Harare magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba last Friday postponed her ruling to today as it was not yet ready. He is facing two counts of fraud. The court heard that Ushewekunze misrepresented to flea market traders at Avondale Shopping Centre that he was a Member of Parliament.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and filed an application for discharge at the close of State's case. The prosecutor Ms Idah Maromo is alleging that sometime in January 2015, Ushewekunze overheard the flea market traders discussing the need to look for residential stands.

Ushewekunze allegedly introduced himself as an MP and advised the group that he owned stands in Cold Comfort.

Gerald Musonza went to view the land and Ushewekunze allegedly sold him a 400 square-metre stand for $6 000. It is alleged that on January 23, 2015 Musonza paid $1 600, but was not given a receipt. Ushewekunze demanded the balance in February 2016 and Musonza gave him $50.

Musonza demanded receipts and ownership documents to no avail, prompting him to visit City of Harare. He was advised that Ushewekunze did not own land at Cold Comfort and reported the matter to the police.

Runesu Matanda was allegedly sold an 800 square-metre stand for $6 000.

He allegedly paid $5 300 and nothing was recovered.