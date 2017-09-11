A spirited performance by Triangle spearheaded by substitute man-of-the-match Simba Makoni saw Triangle outplaying a fighting 10-man Hwange side in this Castle Premiership soccer match at Gibbo yesterday.

Makoni was no doubt the best player for the home side despite playing only 40 second half minutes after he came on in the 50th minute as replacement for Emmanuel Mawuna and scored what proved to be a match winner before creating the killer goal in the last minute of referee's optional time.

Triangle have never lost a game when they have scored first and after scoring inside 10 minutes at Black Rhinos last week, they also managed to be first on the score-sheet inside the first 13 minutes yesterday.

They could have scored as early as four minutes into the game but Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula made a good save as he denied veteran Courage Denias' slick chip.

Mvula, however, could only manage to pick the ball from the back of his net when Guthrie Zhokinyi's free header from a perfectly weighed Russel Madamombe corner flew past everyone for the home side to take an early lead.

Nhamo Lameck and Richard Kawondera missed the chance to double the home side's lead when they both missed another corner kick from Triangle set-piece specialist Madamombe in the 20th minute.

Madamombe, who was on song all afternoon, could not believe it when Mvula tipped over his free-kick from just outside the box for a corner when almost everyone believed that was the second goal for the Sugar Sugar Boys in the 25th minute.

Eighteen-year-old Delic Murimba was always a threat to Triangle's defence everytime he had possession but was kept at bay by Kudzai Chigwida and his defensive partner Zhokinyi.

The visitors, especially coach Bigboy Mawiwi, was hard done by striker Justine Kaunda who was sent off seconds after missing what could have been an equaliser in the 42nd minute.

Kaunda was shown a yellow card for kicking another ball into the back of Triangle's goals when the home side's goalkeeper was preparing himself to take a goal kick and the striker was immediately shown the second yellow card for dissent and Hwange went to half-time one goal down and one man down.

"We started on the receiving end, we had our chances and failed to capitalise. We are conceding goals from set-pieces and we must address that. I am disappointed with that kind of behaviour from my player and on behalf of the club I want to apologise for such behaviour," said Mawiwi.

Despite being a man down Hwange responded with a fine goal hardly a minute into the second half with Shepard Gadzikwa scoring after some good play from former Triangle player Nathan Ziwini.

Hwange's joy was, however, short-lived when Triangle gaffer Taurai Magwiro made a tactical substitution replacing Emmaculate Mawuna with Makoni in the 50th minute.

Makoni made instant impact scoring with his first touch a minute later before setting up Kawondera in the 93rd minute for the third goal. "We have always done well everytime we have surged ahead. I saw a team (Hwange) that came back fighting but I am happy Simba came in and gave us a lot options going forward. I have seen a great improvement in my team and as a coach I would want to do well and finish up there with the best and finish as high as possible", said Magwiro.

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)3

Hwange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)1